Highlighting top NBA Draft prospects for Gonzaga vs. Arkansas

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs and No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks will meet in the Sweet 16 round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, with both teams looking to get back to the Elite Eight. Gonzaga has made the round in the last two tournaments, while Arkansas made it last year. Based on the seedings, both teams were expected to participate in this matchup.

As is the case with these top teams, there are usually a group of players who have potential beyond the college game. Here are the top 2022 NBA draft prospects in Gonzaga vs. Arkansas worth keeping an eye on.

NBA Draft prospects to watch

Gonzaga

Chet Holmgren is in contention for the No. 1 overall pick and has flashed his two-way ability at various points this season. However, Drew Timme and Andrew Nembhard are the more intriguing players. Timme is an offensive genius in the post, but there are questions about his defense and shooting. Nembhard doesn’t have as much upside as younger guards, but does enough on both ends of the floor to at least contribute as a rotation player at the next level.

NBA Draft prospects to watch

Arkansas

The headliner for the Razorbacks is JD Notae, who is averaging 18.4 points per game this season. He’s not been efficient from the field in two tournament games, but he can score with the best of them. Notae’s perimeter shooting is suspect, which makes him a tough prospect to judge. He’ll likely land in the second round and might have to spend some time in the G-League before making an impact in the NBA.