Highlighting top NBA Draft prospects for Villanova vs. Michigan

The No. 11 Michigan Wolverines hope to keep busting brackets when they take on the No. 2 Villanova Wildcats in the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. This is actually a rematch of the 2018 national title game, which Villanova won 79-62. There are a few players from those teams who will be on display in this game.

With two top programs consistently producing good teams on the court, there will naturally be some players in this game with NBA potential. Here’s a look at some of the best prospects in the 2022 NBA draft for Villanova vs. Michigan.

NBA Draft prospects to watch

Villanova

Collin Gillespie was part of the national title team in 2018, and has now blossomed into a star point guard. Gillespie does a lot of little things well, but will have to wait a bit to hear his name called on draft night. Justin Moore is another player to watch. His three-point shooting has dropped off since his freshman year, but his two-way potential and versatility makes him an intriguing option.

Michigan

Hunter Dickinson is the man to watch for Michigan. The center is dominating offensively in all phases, and has showcased his potential as a floor spacer. Most importantly, Dickinson has the athleticism to contest shots defensively and attack the glass. Those were some concerns for him last year, but he’s made the adjustments and the results have shown. Eli Brooks is a veteran guard who could also merit some draft attention but he’s likely to be a second-round guy.