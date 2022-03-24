Highlighting top NBA Draft prospects for Duke vs. Texas Tech

We’ve got a great matchup of strength vs. strength in the Sweet 16 when the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils meet the No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders. Duke’s fourth-ranked offense, per kenpom.com, will take on Tech’s top-ranked defense for a spot in the Elite Eight.

In matchups like this, NBA-level talent can throw efficiency numbers out the window and this matchup is loaded with it. Here are the 2022 NBA draft prospects worth keeping an eye on in Duke vs. Texas Tech in the Sweet 16.

NBA Draft prospects to watch

Duke

Any discussion of NBA prospects at Duke starts with Paolo Banchero. He’s in contention for the top pick in the 2022 draft and has been stellar since the beginning of the season. The question now is whether other potential NBA players AJ Griffin, Wendell Moore and Trevor Keels can step up to help Banchero in this type of game. Griffin’s status is uncertain after he suffered an injury in the round of 32 against Michigan State.

Texas Tech

Terrence Shannon Jr. has the size to be a capable NBA player, but he needs to be more consistent offensively. In the opening tournament game against Montana State, he went for 20 points while shooting 71.4 percent from the field. He followed that up with a 25 percent effort from the floor against Notre Dame, resulting in just three points. The defensive upside is great but Shannon has to be a consistent scorer to raise his draft stock.