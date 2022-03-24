Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, March 24

We have a solid five-game slate in the NBA on Thursday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Lauri Markkanen over 15.5 points (-105)

Markkanen has played good basketball in his first season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and will look to continue that tonight against the Toronto Raptors. This season, the 24-year-old power forward is averaging 14.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He’s also shooting 44% from the field and 35.2% from three-point range.

Markkanen has scored more than 15.5 points in five out of his last 10 games and played well against the Raps this season (21 ppg in two games). The Cavaliers will need him tonight as Toronto will look to make someone other than Darius Garland beat them.

Jaxson Hayes over 5.5 rebounds (-105)

There will be a lot of attention in tonight’s Pelicans-Bulls game on the matchup between Nikola Vucevic and Jonas Valanciunas. However, we also need to keep an eye on Jaxson Hayes, who has played well since the NBA All-Star break.

Hayes is averaging 10.8 points and 6.3 rebounds in 27.5 minutes per game (13 games). He has gone over 5.5 rebounds in five out of his last 10 games, which includes three-straight games. The 21-year-old should have the advantage to grab boards over whomever Chicago has at the four.

Jrue Holiday under 15.5 assists and rebounds (-115)

Holiday has not been crashing the boards as of late for the Milwaukee Bucks, but he’s been dishing out the assists. The veteran point guard is averaging 7.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game since Feb. 26.

Holiday’s assist and rebound prop is sitting at 15.5, which likely won’t happen tonight as the Bucks are still without Khris Middleton. This means they will be looking for the 31-year-old to score against a less than stellar Wizards’ backcourt. Holiday has gone under in nine out of his last 10 games and is only averaging five rebounds and three assists in two games vs. the Wizards this season.

