Pick against the spread, over/under for Pacers vs. Grizzlies on Thursday

Tyrese Halburton and the Indiana Pacers will begin a quick two-game road trip on Thursday night against Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies. In their last matchup on Mar. 15, the Grizzlies defeated the Pacers 135-102. Desmond Bane led the way with 21 points on an efficient 7-of-12 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 shooting from three-point range. He also had six assists and four rebounds in the win.

The Grizzlies are 12.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 237.

Pacers vs. Grizzlies, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -12.5

The Pacers had their two-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday night in a one-point loss to the Sacramento Kings. Indiana had seven players in double-figures, including Buddy Hield, who had 25 points (10-18 FG, 5-8 3pt) and seven assists. It wasn't enough as the Kings were able to scratch out a win in the waning moments of the final quarter.

Indiana will now go on the road where its been bad this season with a record of 9-27. The Pacers are also 3-8 in their last 11 road games and 3-6 against the spread in their last nine games. Something else to keep in mind is that Indiana is 8-4 ATS in the second game of a back-to-back this season.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have won four out of their last five games, which includes a 12-point win over the Brooklyn Nets last night. Memphis showed on the national stage that they can without Ja Morant and in convincing fashion. The Grizzlies are 25-10 at home this season, which is one of the best records in the NBA. Memphis has also won five straight home games by 15.6 points per game. The Grizzlies are 13-7 ATS in their last 20 games and 7-5 ATS in the second game of a back-to-back.

Over/Under: Under 237

The first time these two teams played each other earlier this month, the total points scored were 237. The total has gone under in four of the Pacers’ last six games and they are 16-20 on the road when it comes to overs. As for the Grizz, the total has gone over in five of their last seven games and they are 19-16 when it comes to overs at home.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.