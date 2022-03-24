Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Nuggets on Thursday

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns will finish their three-game road trip on Thursday night against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

In their last matchup on Nov. 21, the Suns crushed the Nuggets 126-97, thanks to 22 points from Cameron Johnson off the bench. Deandre Ayton was Phoenix’s second-leading scorer with 21 points and eight rebounds. The Nuggets are four-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 232.5.

Suns vs. Nuggets, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Phoenix +4

The Suns enter tonight’s game on a six-game winning streak after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-116 on Wednesday night. Phoenix leaned on Ayton, who scored a career-high 35 points, to go along with 14 rebounds. The Suns are averaging 130.2 points per game during their current win streak and are looking for their 60th win tonight.

The Suns are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games and 22-13 ATS on the road this season. However, Phoenix is 6-6 ATS in the second game of a back-to-back. As for Denver, they snapped their two-game losing streak with a tough 127-115 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. Denver also snapped their three-game losing streak at home with that win over the Clippers.

The Nuggets still have a lot to play for as they try to keep themselves out of the play-in tournament next month. Denver is only 1.5 games ahead of the Timberwolves, who are in the seventh seed. The Nuggets are 3-6 ATS in their nine last nine games and 14-21 at home this season. Additionally, they are 12-15 ATS as home favorites this season.

Over/Under: Over 232.5

In their first two matchups this season, the total points scored were 208 and 223. The total has gone over in six of Phoenix’s last seven games, while the total has gone over in five of Denver’s last six games. Phoenix’s offense is cooking and I don’t see it slowing down tonight against the Nuggets, who can get up and down the floor.

