Breaking down public betting splits for Thursday’s Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchups

The matchups are in place, and we are just 15 games away from determining the national champion of college basketball for 2022.

But first there will be four regional semifinals and finals, with a spot in the SuperDome for the Final Four on the line in four arenas across America on Thursday and Friday night. And for bettors it’s one of the best pairs of days of the year. The eight games that lead into the Elite Eight are not only some of the best basketball of the year, but they involve teams that are known quantities at this point.

Finding the right matchup, and picking the smart side against the spread and total, is the goal of everyone that watches March Madness with an eye on the wagering.

Here’s a look at how the public is betting Thursday’s Sweet 16 matchups, with all numbers coming from DraftKings Sportsbook. “Action” is the amount of dollars bet on a team, while “bets” are the portion of tickets written backing that university.

#4 Arkansas +9.5: 54% of action, 45% of bets

#1 Gonzaga: -9.5: 46% of action, 55% of bets

Total 155: Over 59% of handle, 64% of bets



#11 Michigan +5: 32% of action, 45% of bets

#2 Villanova -5: 68% of action, 55% of bets

Total 136.5: Over 65% of handle, 85% of bets



#3 Texas Tech -1.5: 37% of action, 39% of bets

#2 Duke +1.5: 63% of action, 61% of bets

Total 137: Over 74% of handle, 86% of bets



#5 Houston +1.5 33% of action 35% of bets

#1 Arizona -1.5: 67% of action, 65% of bets

Total 145.5: Over 54% of handle, 79% of bets

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.