DeMar DeRozan, Ja Morant, Brandon Ingram headline NBA injury report for Thursday, March 24

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Thursday, March 24 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks

We’ve got just five games on Thursday’s NBA slate, but every one of them has some postseason implications. Here’s Thursday’s injury report in the association, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 24

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors

Rajon Rondo (ankle) OUT

Rondo is out, which means Darius Garland and Brandon Goodwin are the top fantasy/DFS replacement options for Cleveland.

OG Anunoby (finger) questionable
Gary Trent Jr. (toe) questionable

If Anunoby and Trent Jr. are unable to go, look for Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes to be big factors in Thursday’s game.

Indiana Pacers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Tyrese Haliburton (back) TBD
Chris Duarte (toe) questionable
Isaiah Jackson (concussion) questionable

Haliburton played Wednesday, so we’ll see if he’s good to go Thursday. Duarte missed Wednesday’s game, while Jackson left early with a headache.

Ja Morant (knee) TBD

If Morant continues to sit out, De’Anthony Melton and Tyus Jones will be in line for extended minutes at the point guard position.

Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Kyle Kuzma (knee) OUT

Kuzma is out, opening up playing time for Rui Hachimura and Daniel Gafford in the frontcourt.

Khris Middleton (wrist) OUT

With Middleton out again, look for Jrue Holiday and Wes Matthews to be the top fantasy/DFS replacement options. Grayson Allen is also a value play in this scenario.

Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans

DeMar DeRozan (groin) questionable
Zach LaVine (knee) probable

If DeRozan sits, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White should see additional shot opportunities. If LaVine also sits, White becomes a nice value addition while Dosunmu is essentially a must-start player.

Brandon Ingram (hamstring) doubtful

Ingram remains doubtful, giving CJ McCollum the top spot in this offense. Devonte’ Graham is a nice value play if people are priced out on McCollum.

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets

Cameron Johnson (quad) doubtful

Johnson likely remains out with his quad injury, lifting Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges in fatnasy/DFS formats.

