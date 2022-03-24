DeMar DeRozan, Ja Morant, Brandon Ingram headline NBA injury report for Thursday, March 24

We’ve got just five games on Thursday’s NBA slate, but every one of them has some postseason implications. Here’s Thursday’s injury report in the association, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 24
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors
Rajon Rondo (ankle) OUT
Rondo is out, which means Darius Garland and Brandon Goodwin are the top fantasy/DFS replacement options for Cleveland.
OG Anunoby (finger) questionable
Gary Trent Jr. (toe) questionable
If Anunoby and Trent Jr. are unable to go, look for Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes to be big factors in Thursday’s game.
Indiana Pacers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Tyrese Haliburton (back) TBD
Chris Duarte (toe) questionable
Isaiah Jackson (concussion) questionable
Haliburton played Wednesday, so we’ll see if he’s good to go Thursday. Duarte missed Wednesday’s game, while Jackson left early with a headache.
Ja Morant (knee) TBD
If Morant continues to sit out, De’Anthony Melton and Tyus Jones will be in line for extended minutes at the point guard position.
Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Kyle Kuzma (knee) OUT
Kuzma is out, opening up playing time for Rui Hachimura and Daniel Gafford in the frontcourt.
Khris Middleton (wrist) OUT
With Middleton out again, look for Jrue Holiday and Wes Matthews to be the top fantasy/DFS replacement options. Grayson Allen is also a value play in this scenario.
Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans
DeMar DeRozan (groin) questionable
Zach LaVine (knee) probable
If DeRozan sits, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White should see additional shot opportunities. If LaVine also sits, White becomes a nice value addition while Dosunmu is essentially a must-start player.
Brandon Ingram (hamstring) doubtful
Ingram remains doubtful, giving CJ McCollum the top spot in this offense. Devonte’ Graham is a nice value play if people are priced out on McCollum.
Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets
Cameron Johnson (quad) doubtful
Johnson likely remains out with his quad injury, lifting Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges in fatnasy/DFS formats.