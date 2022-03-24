How and what to watch for No. 2 Duke vs. No. 4 Arkansas in Elite Eight of 2022 NCAA Tournament

A trip to the New Orleans for the Final Four will be on the line Saturday March 26 as the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils will face the No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks in the Elite Eight. This West region final showdown will take place at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Saturday, March 26

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco

Odds: TBD

No. 2 Duke 31-6 (16-4 ACC)

First Round: Defeated No. 15 Cal State Fullerton 78-61

Second Round: Defeated No. 7 Michigan State 85-76

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 3 Texas Tech 78-73

KenPom rating: 11 Overall, 4 Offense, 45 Defense

Leading scorer: Paolo Banchero (17 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Duke is shooting 56.1% from two.

Duke survived a slugfest against Texas Tech on Thursday, trading blows back and forth until it was the one that came out victorious. The Blue Devils were the beneficiaries of clutch shooting from both Paolo Banchero and Jeremy Roach down the stretch. The Red Raiders pulled to within two with 15 seconds left but AJ Griffin was able to step to the line and bury a pair of clutch free throws for the win.

No. 4 Arkansas 28-8 (13-5 SEC)

First Round: Defeated No. 13 Vermont 75-71

Second Round: Defeated No. 12 New Mexico State 53-48

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 1 Gonzaga 74-68

KenPom rating: 17 Overall, 53 Offense, 11 Defense

Leading scorer: JD Notae (18.4 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Arkansas has forced 40 turnovers through three games in the tournament.

Arkansas took down the top team in the entire tournament on Thursday, shocking Gonzaga in a 74-68 upset. The Razorbacks carried a three-point lead into the half and came out held their own down the stretch to take down the Bulldogs. JD Notae led with 21 points, six rebounds, and six assists.