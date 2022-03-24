How and what to watch for No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 5 Houston in Elite Eight of 2022 NCAA Tournament

A trip to the New Orleans for the Final Four will be on the line Saturday March 26 as the No. 2 Villanova Wildcats will face the No. 5 Houston Cougars in the Elite Eight. This South region final showdown will take place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Saturday, March 26

Game time: TBD

TV channel: CBS

Location: AT&T Center, San Antonio

Odds: Houston -1.5, Total 126.5: Houston -130, Villanova +110

No. 2 Villanova 29-7 (16-4 Big East)

First Round: Defeated No. 15 Delaware 80-60

Second Round: Defeated No. 7 Ohio State 71-61

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 11 Michigan 63-55

KenPom rating: 10 Overall, 9 Offense, 24 Defense

Leading scorer: Collin Gillespie (16 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Villanova is the best free throw shooting team in the country at 82.6%.

Villanova gained control of its Sweet 16 matchup against Michigan early and never relinquished it in an eight-point victory. Jermaine Samuels had a strong performance with 22 points and seven rebounds.

No. 5 Houston 32-5 (15-3 AAC)

First Round: Defeated No. 12 UAB 82-68

Second Round: Defeated No. 4 Illinois 68-53

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 1 Arizona 72-60

KenPom rating: 2 Overall, 10 Offense, 10 Defense

Leading scorer: Kyler Edwards (13.9 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Houston is holding opponents to just 43.6% shooting in effective field goal percentage.

Houston got an edge on No. 1 Arizona midway through the first half and managed to survive for an 12-point victory. Up by 12 in the second half, things started to get dicey for the Cougars as they started turning the ball over in the final two minutes while the Wildcats were mounting a comeback. Kyler Edwards took matters into his own hands by burying a clutch trey to put them back up by nine.