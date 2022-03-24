2022 NFL Draft first round order post Tyreek Hill trade

This has been an off season unlike any other, as the NFL has gone trade happy. One big trade a season was enough for me back in my day! I blame Rams GM Les Snead, who embraced the “f*ck them picks” mantra all the way to a Super Bowl win. Add in the fact that there aren’t any highly touted quarterback prospects coming out in the draft, and teams that needed a quarterback went scorched earth policy in attaining them.

The latest blockbuster trade saw Tyreek Hill go to the Miami Dolphins for a first and second rounder and three later picks. Before that, Green Bay traded away star receiver Davante Adams for first- and second-round picks. Deshaun Watson cost the most, as the Browns traded away three first-round picks (2022, 2023, 2024) and three later selections for the QB. And before that, the Seahawks traded away their franchise QB, Russell Wilson, to the Broncos in exchange for two first-round picks, 2022 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, fifth-round pick, QB Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, and tight end Noah Fant.

Now we have a new NFL Draft landscape, as a quarter of the teams no longer own a first round pick. Those teams include the Rams, Browns, Broncos, Colts, Bears, Raiders, while there are six teams with more than one first rounder for the Chiefs (2), Packers (2), Eagles (3), Texans (2), Lions (2), Jets (2).

No. 1 overall: Jacksonville Jaguars

No. 2 overall: Detroit Lions

No. 3 overall: Houston Texans

No. 4 overall: New York Jets

No. 5 overall: New York Giants

No. 6 overall: Carolina Panthers

No. 7 overall: New York Giants (from Chicago)

No. 8 overall: Atlanta Falcons

No. 9 overall: Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

No. 10 overall: New York Jets (from Seattle)

No. 11 overall: Washington Commanders

No. 12 overall: Minnesota Vikings

No. 13 overall: Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

No. 14 overall: Baltimore Ravens

No. 15 overall: Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami)

No. 16 overall: Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis)

No. 17 overall: Los Angeles Chargers

No. 18 overall: New Orleans Saints

No. 19 overall: Philadelphia Eagles

No. 20 overall: Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 21 overall: New England Patriots

No. 22 overall: Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas)

No. 23 overall: Arizona Cardinals

No. 24 overall: Dallas Cowboys

No. 25 overall: Buffalo Bills

No. 26 overall: Tennessee Titans

No. 27 overall: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No. 28 overall: Green Bay Packers

No. 29 overall: Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami via San Francisco)

No. 30 overall: Kansas City Chiefs

No. 31 overall: Cincinnati Bengals

No. 32 overall: Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)