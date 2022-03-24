Chris Paul upgraded to probable to return Thursday vs. Nuggets

Phoenix Suns PG Chris Paul has been upgraded to probable to return to the lineup on Thursday night vs. the Denver Nuggets. CP3 has been sidelined since the All-Star break due to a fractured thumb. Paul had popped up on the injury report earlier in the week. This is big news for the West-leading Suns entering the final few weeks of the regular season. Phoenix has a chance to get CP3 up to speed before making another run at the NBA Finals come April and beyond.