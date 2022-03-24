Report: DeVante Parker drawing trade interest

The Miami Dolphins just upgraded their wide receiver room in a big way with the acquisition of Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs. Add Hill to their first round draft pick Jaylen Waddle and there isn’t much room for DeVante Parker and his contract worth $6.4 million for this season. There is interest in Parker though, as the Philadelphia Eagles and others have shown interest, per Miami Herlad’s Barry Jackson.

Parker has had trouble with injuries and has never lived up to his hype after being drafted in the 2015 first round, but he has shown enough to be considered a useful starter when healthy. The Eagles are always looking for receiver help, but also have three first round picks this season they could use on pass catchers. The Chiefs should be in the market even though they just signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling and the Packers could also use his services.

It seems like the Dolphins will be able to trade Parker instead of just releasing him, but they likely won’’t get much in return. But, if he can stay healthy, a team could land a viable starting receiver for the next few years.