How World Cup qualifying ties will be broken for advancing to World Cup from Concacaf

Here’s how Concacaf plans to break ties for determining who qualifies for the World Cup.

By David Fucillo
Daryl Dike #11 of United States and Samuel Camille #18 of Martinique fight for the ball during a Group B match as part of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup at Children’s Mercy Park on July 15, 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

Concacaf qualifying is coming down to the end of the line, and the final three match window beginning on Thursday, March 24th will determine who advances to Qatar and the 2022 World Cup next November.

But with 3.5 qualification spots available, there might be ties which could determine who advances, who is forced into an intercontinental playoff as the fourth-place team, and who is sitting home watching on television.

If it gets that close, here is how tiebreakers in qualifying would determine who advances to the 2022 World Cup from the Confederation of Caribbean, North American, and Central American Countries, abbreviated as CONCACAF, and stylized as Concacaf.

Concacaf World Cup Qualifying Tiebreakers

  1. Points scored in the octagonal
  2. Goal differential (goals scored - goals allowed)
  3. Total goals scored
  4. Points in matches between tied teams
  5. Goal difference in matches between tied teams
  6. Goals scored in matches between tied teams
  7. Away goals scored in matches between tied teams
  8. Fair play points (-1 point per yellow card, -3 per second yellow/red card, -4 direct red card, -5 yellow card & direct red card)
  9. Drawing of lots

Current Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifying Standings

Concacaf Standings

Team Games Played Wins Draws Losses Points Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference
Team Games Played Wins Draws Losses Points Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference
Canada 11 7 4 0 25 19 5 +14
United State 11 6 3 2 21 16 7 +9
Mexico 11 6 3 2 21 14 8 +6
Panama 11 5 2 4 17 14 13 +1
Costa Rica 11 4 4 3 16 8 7 +1
El Salvador 11 2 3 6 9 6 13 -7
Jamaica 11 1 4 6 7 9 16 -7
Honduras 11 0 3 8 3 5 22 -17

