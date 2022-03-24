How World Cup qualifying ties will be broken for advancing to World Cup from Concacaf

Concacaf qualifying is coming down to the end of the line, and the final three match window beginning on Thursday, March 24th will determine who advances to Qatar and the 2022 World Cup next November.

But with 3.5 qualification spots available, there might be ties which could determine who advances, who is forced into an intercontinental playoff as the fourth-place team, and who is sitting home watching on television.

If it gets that close, here is how tiebreakers in qualifying would determine who advances to the 2022 World Cup from the Confederation of Caribbean, North American, and Central American Countries, abbreviated as CONCACAF, and stylized as Concacaf.

Concacaf World Cup Qualifying Tiebreakers

Points scored in the octagonal Goal differential (goals scored - goals allowed) Total goals scored Points in matches between tied teams Goal difference in matches between tied teams Goals scored in matches between tied teams Away goals scored in matches between tied teams Fair play points (-1 point per yellow card, -3 per second yellow/red card, -4 direct red card, -5 yellow card & direct red card) Drawing of lots

Current Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifying Standings