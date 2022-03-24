Which teams have advanced to the Elite Eight in the 2022 NCAA Tournament?

We started with 68, and by the end of play on Friday we’ll be down to the Elite Eight of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

It’s been a wild path to get here, with three double-digit seeds reaching the Sweet 16, and plenty of upsets happening along the way. And in college basketball, teams that reach the Final Four are often just as remembered as ones that win the national championship. The eight schools below they are one step from immortality, with the regional finals set for March 26th and March 27th at four arenas across the country.

The best four teams from that event will look to cut down the nets in the Big Easy at the Superdome, with the semifinals scheduled for April 2nd, and the championship game on April 4th.

Here’s a list of each team that’s advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

West Region: Arkansas

South Region: Villanova