How many brackets had Gonzaga winning it all in 2022?

The No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs have seen their NCAA title hopes come to an end once again. A year removed from finishing as the national runner-up, Gonzaga was eliminated on Thursday in the Sweet 16. The Bulldogs lost 74-68 to the No. 4 seed Arkansas Razorbacks.

This loss will shake up a huge amount of brackets in all competitions. The Bulldogs have been the most popular pick to win the whole thing, with 27.1% of ESPN brackets having Gonzaga winning the national title. 78.7% of brackets had Gonzaga advancing to the Elite Eight, 58.4% had them into the Final Four, and another 41.7% advanced them to the title game.

Arkansas is headed to the Elite Eight for a second straight season, also as a No. 4 seed. 8.4% of brackets had the Razorbacks winning in the Sweet 16, 3.7% winning in the Elite Eight, 1.6% winning in the Final Four, and 0.8% cutting down the nets in New Orleans.