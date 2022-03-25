F1 practice start time: When the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

The second race of the 2022 Formula One season is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and it will take place on Sunday, March 27th. Before the race though, there will be three practice sessions as well as a qualifying event the two days prior.

Teams use the practice run to get comfortable with the track, figure out what equipment adjustments they need, and event potentially test out new drivers. There are three practice runs this weekend. The first practice run is scheduled for Friday, March 25th and will run at 10 a.m. ET. The second practice run is scheduled for Friday and will run at 1:00 P.M. ET. The third practice run is scheduled for Saturday, March 26th and will run at 10 a.m. ET.

All three practices will air on ESPN2. Both will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

How to watch practice for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, March 25, 10:00 a.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, March 25, 1:00 p.m. ET

Practice 3: Saturday, March 26, 10:00 a.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list