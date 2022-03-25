 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 practice start time: When the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

We go over the details for F1 practice at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia on Friday and Saturday. We break down the details for when it runs and how to watch.

By TeddyRicketson
Ferrari’s Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc (foreground) and Red Bull’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen (background) compete during the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in the city of Sakhir on March 20, 2022.&nbsp; Photo by MAZEN MAHDI/AFP via Getty Images

The second race of the 2022 Formula One season is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and it will take place on Sunday, March 27th. Before the race though, there will be three practice sessions as well as a qualifying event the two days prior.

Teams use the practice run to get comfortable with the track, figure out what equipment adjustments they need, and event potentially test out new drivers. There are three practice runs this weekend. The first practice run is scheduled for Friday, March 25th and will run at 10 a.m. ET. The second practice run is scheduled for Friday and will run at 1:00 P.M. ET. The third practice run is scheduled for Saturday, March 26th and will run at 10 a.m. ET.

All three practices will air on ESPN2. Both will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

How to watch practice for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, March 25, 10:00 a.m. ET
Practice 2: Friday, March 25, 1:00 p.m. ET
Practice 3: Saturday, March 26, 10:00 a.m. ET
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, entry list

Pos Driver Car # Manufacturer
1 Daniel Ricciardo 3 McLaren-Mercedes
2 Lando Norris 4 McLaren-Mercedes
3 Nicholas Latifi 6 Williams-Mercedes
4 Pierre Gasly 10 AlphaTauri-Honda
5 Sergio Pérez 11 Red Bull Racing-Honda
6 Fernando Alonso 14 Alpine-Renault
7 Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari
8 Lance Stroll 18 Aston Martin-Mercedes
9 Kevin Magnussen 20 Haas-Ferrari
10 Yuki Tsunoda 22 AlphaTauri-Honda
11 Alexander Albon 23 Williams-Mercedes
12 Guanyu Zhou 24 Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari
13 Nico Hulkenberg 27 Aston Martin-Mercedes
14 Esteban Ocon 31 Alpine-Renault
15 Max Verstappen 33 Red Bull Racing-Honda
16 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes
17 Mick Schumacher 47 Haas-Ferrari
18 Carlos Sainz Jr. 55 Ferrari
19 George Russell 63 Williams-Mercedes
20 Valtteri Bottas 77 Mercedes

