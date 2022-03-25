F1 practice live stream: How to watch the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice online on Friday and Saturday

Formula One racing is in Saudi Arabia this weekend for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET with qualifying running at 1 p.m. on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 10 a.m and 1 p.m. The third practice run is Saturday at 11 a.m.

All three practice sessions and qualifying will air on ESPN2. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

Charles Leclerc comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +125, followed by Max Verstappen at +155. Carlos Sainz is the next closest at +650.

How to watch practice for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, March 25, 10:00am

Practice 2: Friday, March 25, 1:00pm

Practice 3: Saturday, March 26, 10:00am

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

