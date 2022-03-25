 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 practice live stream: How to watch the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice online on Friday and Saturday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Aston Martin’s Canadian driver Lance Stroll drives during the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in the city of Sakhir on March 20, 2022. Photo by MAZEN MAHDI/AFP via Getty Images

Formula One racing is in Saudi Arabia this weekend for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET with qualifying running at 1 p.m. on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 10 a.m and 1 p.m. The third practice run is Saturday at 11 a.m.

All three practice sessions and qualifying will air on ESPN2. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

Charles Leclerc comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +125, followed by Max Verstappen at +155. Carlos Sainz is the next closest at +650.

How to watch practice for the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, March 25, 10:00am
Practice 2: Friday, March 25, 1:00pm
Practice 3: Saturday, March 26, 10:00am
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, entry list

Pos Driver Car # Manufacturer
1 Daniel Ricciardo 3 McLaren-Mercedes
2 Lando Norris 4 McLaren-Mercedes
3 Nicholas Latifi 6 Williams-Mercedes
4 Pierre Gasly 10 AlphaTauri-Honda
5 Sergio Pérez 11 Red Bull Racing-Honda
6 Fernando Alonso 14 Alpine-Renault
7 Charles Leclerc 16 Ferrari
8 Lance Stroll 18 Aston Martin-Mercedes
9 Kevin Magnussen 20 Haas-Ferrari
10 Yuki Tsunoda 22 AlphaTauri-Honda
11 Alexander Albon 23 Williams-Mercedes
12 Guanyu Zhou 24 Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari
13 Nico Hulkenberg 27 Aston Martin-Mercedes
14 Esteban Ocon 31 Alpine-Renault
15 Max Verstappen 33 Red Bull Racing-Honda
16 Lewis Hamilton 44 Mercedes
17 Mick Schumacher 47 Haas-Ferrari
18 Carlos Sainz Jr. 55 Ferrari
19 George Russell 63 Williams-Mercedes
20 Valtteri Bottas 77 Mercedes

