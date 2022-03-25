Full list of Rams 2022 NFL draft capital, needs, dream pick

The 2021 went exactly according to plan for the Los Angeles Rams. They did win the Super Bowl, one of those things that has a way of making you forget about whatever bumps in the road the team encountered along the way.

And the Rams really didn’t all that many potholes on their championship run.

The team made a big move last spring to finally upgrade the quarterback position. In a deal with the Detroit Lions, the Rams landed Matthew Stafford in exchange for Jared Goff and a handful of draft picks. It proved to be the piece that put them over the top. That wasn’t the only move they made. The Rams swung deals for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and pass rusher Von Miller during the season, two players who helped them put together a 12-5 record on their way to a Lombardi Trophy.

After more roster changes in free agency this spring—Miller went off to Buffalo, and the team signed free agent receiver Allen Robinson—the Rams turn their attention to the upcoming NFL Draft. Despite general manager Les Snead’s famous shirt, the Rams do have a few picks to help build depth and, hopefully, find a starter or two to keep the team fighting for championships.

Here’s a full list of the Los Angeles Rams 2022 NFL Draft picks.

2022 Draft Picks

Round 3: No. 104 overall

Round 4: No. 142

Round 5: No. 175

Round 6: Nos. 211, 212, 218

Round 7: Nos. 238 (from Dolphins), 253

Team needs

Offense

The Rams re-signed two key offensive linemenan, tackle Joseph Noteboom and center Brian Allen, but they weren’t able to hang onto guard Austin Corbett. The team has done well pulling starters out of the middle and late rounds, and they’ll need to do it again this year.

Defense

There’s no easy way to replace Von Miller, but the Rams should be on the lookout for more talent to develop at the position. They need an outside linebacker opposite Leonard Floyd. Cornerback is another area of need. Darious Williams had become a solid starter opposite Jalen Ramsey, but the team’s cap situation made it impossible to re-sign him. They drafted a solid prospect in Robert Rochelle last year, but they need more depth and more help in the slot. They also need a punter after cutting Johnny Hekker.

Dream first pick

Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

Jones probably doesn’t have the size to play on the outside in the Rams defense, but he’s physical, speedy and has incredible playmaking instincts to be dangerous in the slot. As a bonus, he has the tools to be a good return man.