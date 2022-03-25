Full list of Dolphins 2022 NFL draft capital, needs, dream pick

Say what you will about the Miami Dolphins, the team was definitely more interesting to watch this season than past iterations. After win over the Patriots to the start the season, the Dolphins then went on a seven-game losing skid. Most of us wrote them off, but under former head coach Brian Flores, the team turned it around, winning their next seven and finishing the year 9-8. They were even in the playoff conversation for a while.

But swirled in offseason controversy, the Dolphins changed head coaches, bringing in Mike McDaniel, who was the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. Miami didn’t stand pat in free agency either, They landed a prize free agent in former Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead and swing a huge deal with the Kansas City Chiefs for wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

In other words, the Dolphins intend to compete this season. Next, they’ll have to make some smart picks with their five remaining selections in the draft.

Here’s a full list of the Miami Dolphins 2022 NFL Draft picks.

2022 Draft Picks

Round 3: No. 102 (from 49ers)

Round 4: No. 121 or 125 (from Steelers)

Round 5: No. 158

Round 7: No. 224 (from Texans through Patriots and Ravens)

Round 7: No. 247 (from Titans)

Team needs

Offense

Miami signed former Cowboys guard Connor Williams as a free agent, but they still need help on the inside of their offensive line. They could honestly use another tackle too, for the right side. There is also the question of the quarterback position. Is Tua Tagovailoa still the future? There was a lot talk last season that he was not, and the Dolphins constantly popped up as a team interested in DeShaun Watson. Miami signed Teddy Bridgewater this spring too, but he’s not the answer either.

Defense

The Dolphins had a pretty good defense last year, and the team did a good job of not letting their free agents slip away. The key move was re-signing Emmanuel Ogbah, eliminating the need to replace their best pass rusher. Linebacker depth would be helpful.

Dream first pick

Cole Strange, G, Tennessee-Chattanooga

The third round is a great spot to find pro-ready linemen, and Strange would most likely slide right into the Dolphins’ starting lineup in the fall. He’s a quick technician who can thrive in a zone scheme.