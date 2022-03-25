Full list of Vikings 2022 NFL draft capital, needs, dream pick

The Minnesota Vikings started the 2021 season with their eyes firmly set on challenging the Green Bay Packers for dominance in the NFC North. But after a bumpy 1-3 start, things never really gelled for the Vikes.

They plodded their way through the season, dealing with injuries to key players like running back Dalvin Cook who missed four games. Minnesota’s defense dealt with injuries and general malaise. They gave up an average of more than 383 yards per game—only three teams were worse. And opponents scored an average of 25.1 points per game against the Vikings.

The team made changes in the offseason, sending the coaching staff and general manager packing. Head coach Mike Zimmer was replaced by Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell. Despite some rumors that they might move on from quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Vikings kept him around with a one-year, $35 million extension that puts him under center there through 2023. That move is aimed at keeping the Vikings competitive in 2022, but the team still has some work to do in order to sniff legitimacy in the NFC this season.

Here’s a list of the Vikings picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 Draft Picks

Round 1: No. 12 overall

Round 2: No. 46

Round 3: No. 77

Round 5: No. 156 (from Ravens)

Round 6: Nos. 184 (from Jets), 191** (from Ravens through Chiefs), 192

Round 7: No. 250 (from 49ers through Broncos)

Team needs

Offense

With Cousins signed to a big-time deal, the Vikings don’t need to spend a first-rounder on a signal caller. However, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to find a talented prospect on the second day of the draft for a couple seasons as an understudy. It’s hard to find a team that doesn’t need help on the interior offensive line, and the Vikings are no different. But Minnesota’s biggest needs are on the other side of the ball.

Defense

The Vikings needs start in the secondary. After getting burned week after week for oodles of passing yards, they’re going to have to find cornerbacks in the draft this year. Fortunately, it’s a good year for corners. Depth at linebacker would be helpful too.

Dream first pick

Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

It doesn’t get much easier than this. Take the best cornerback available. A standout at a school known for producing some of the best defensive backs in the NFL, Stingley’s been a starter since he was a freshman, and he’s only allowed a 41 percent completion rate during that time, according to Pro Football Focus.