Full list of Patriots 2022 NFL draft capital, needs, dream pick

The New England Patriots had some doubters at the beginning of the year, but it didn’t take a long time to quiet the doubters. The Patriots bounced back from a 7-9 season to finish 10-7 last year, and they were in the running for the top seed in the AFC until the season’s final weeks.

One of the bright spots from the season had to be the development of Mac Jones. The rookie completed more than 67 percent of his passes with 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. They leaned hard on the running game and a defense that was capable of snuffing out the most dangerous offenses they faced.

But the Patriots have some work to do in order to push their way into the upper tier of a top heavy AFC, namely finding more offensive talent and shoring up their defense.

Here are all of the Patriots picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 Draft Picks

Round 1: No. 21 overall

Round 2: No. 54

Round 3: No. 85

Round 4: No. 127

Round 5: No. 170 (from Buccaneers)

Round 6: Nos. 200, 210 (from Rams)

Team needs

Offense

Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne are interesting players, but the Patriots need that sure-handed No. 1 wide receiver for Jones. Offensive line isn’t a glaring need this year, but with right tackle Isaiah Wynn headed into the last year of his rookie contract, they’ll need to think about depth.

Defense

Losing cornerback JC Jackson was a blow to the defense. They brought in Malcolm Butler and Terrance Mitchell to replace him, but they could use another sure hand here, especially a rookie to groom into the next great Patriots pass defender. Linebacker remains a need even after the deal for Mack Wilson and re-signing Ju’Whan Bentley. They lost Dont’a Hightower, Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy.

Dream first pick

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Jameson Williams is a popular pick in mock drafts, but there’s another SEC wideout who would be a great fit for the Patriots and Mac Jones’ new best friend. Burks is a big dude who can beat coverage with his incredible size and speed combo. He’s a mismatch all over the field, and has the hands to make a quarterback comfortable.