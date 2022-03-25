Full list of Giants 2022 NFL draft capital, needs, dream pick

Whatever hopes the New York Giants had of competing in a wide open NFC East were quickly dashed after the team’s 1-5 start. Big Blue stood by their sunk cost in quarterback Daniel Jones, who led the team to a 4-7 record before a neck injury ended his season. Things got even worse after that.

To the surprise of nobody, Jake Fromm and Mike Glennon didn’t do much to help the Giants without Jones. But the defense wasn’t able to hold up its end of the bargain either. They gave up nearly 25 points per game, and teams had an easy time running on them. And with that, the Giants ended up with a 4-13 record.

This offseason, after complete changes to the coaching staff and front office, the team seems intent on giving Jones yet one more year. That seems like they’re reconciling themselves to another year in purgatory. They brought in middling career backup Tyrod Taylor to shore up the quarterback spot behind Jones.

But at least they have two first-round picks!

Here’s a look at the Giants’ picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 Draft Picks

Round 1: Nos. 5, 7 (from Bears) overall

Round 2: No. 36

Round 3: Nos. 67, 81 (from Dolphins)

Round 4: No. 112 (from Bears)

Round 5: Nos. 147, 173 (from Chiefs through Ravens)

Round 6: No. 182

Team needs

Offense

Whatever they might say publicly about Jones, surely even the Giants know he’s not the future. That’s a top priority. But whoever ends up under center is going to have a rough time if the Giants don’t do something about their offensive line. They made some moves in free agency to shore up in the interior, but they still need a better option on the right side.

Defense

New York needs to add an edge rusher and a cornerback in the draft too, and either position would be an option on day one, if the right player is there.

Dream first pick

Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

If the Giants are really convinced that they don’t need a quarterback (or they just want to wait a year), they might as well do whatever they can to help the signal callers they do have. Neal is the best offensive lineman in the draft. He’s 6’7, 350 pounds, but pass blocks like a man who walks on air. He’s also pretty intimidating run blocking too, and he can play both tackle spots.