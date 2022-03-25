Full list of Titans 2022 NFL draft capital, needs, dream pick

The No. 1 seed in the conference is supposed to confer some advantages on the team that earns it. But for the Tennessee Titans, it just meant an extra week of rest before they were dispatched from the postseason in their first game, in front of a home crowd.

The Titans were rolling over everyone to start the season. They jumped out to an 6-2 record, powered by an MVP campaign from running back Derrick Henry, who had 937 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games. Henry went down with a foot injury after that, but the Titans managed to hold it together to finish with a 12-5 record and the top seed.

Besides winning without Henry, the second most surprising thing about the Titans last season was their defense. While the pass defense had its problems, allowing an average of 245 yards per game through the air, the bend-don’t-break approach paid off, and they held teams to just 20.8 points per game.

The Titans come into 2022 with big expectations to elbow their way through the AFC’s elite. That’s going to require a little offseason work, including nailing their only two picks in the top 100.

Here’s a list of the Titans’ picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 Draft Picks

Round 1: No. 26 overall

Round 3: No. 90

Round 4: Nos. 131, 143

Round 5: No. 169

Round 6: Nos. 204, 219

Team needs

Offense

The Julio Jones trade turned out to be a bust, so they replaced him with Robert Woods from the Rams. Of course, Woods is coming off an injury too, so depth at wide receiver is still a need. Offensive line help is something else the Titans should be looking out for in the draft. They did not re-sign right tackle David Quessenberry and guard Rodger Saffold left for the Bills. Ryan Tannehill is signed through 2023, but they could use a better backup this year as well as a developmental prospect.

Defense

Adding a cornerback or two is a priority for Tennessee. Caleb Farley, last year’s first-round pick, is projected to move into a starting role this season. He was struggling to start the year, never out-playing Janoris Jenkins, before he finally was lost to a torn ACL. After re-singing Harold Landry, the Titans could still use some depth at outside linebacker.

Dream first pick

Green is a stud run blocker who’s ready to road grade in the NFL from day one. He’s got some work to do as a pass blocker, but his tape suggests that he’s hardly a liability in that department either. What’s great for the Titans is that Green can play either guard or tackle, giving them some flexibility.