No. 10 Miami vs. No. 11 Iowa State: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The Sweet 16 round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes face off against the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones on Friday. The Midwest Region game is taking place at the United Center in Chicago, with tip-off scheduled for approximately 10:00 p.m. ET, after Providence-Kansas wraps. The game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Miami-Iowa State at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Miami (25-10) knocked down free throws in the final seconds to beat the No. 7 seed USC Trojans in the first round, and the Hurricanes looked impressive in a 79-61 Round 2 win over the No. 2 seed Auburn Tigers. Miami is not a great defensive team, but their offense is rated inside the top 20 in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency.

Iowa State (22-12) upset the No. 6 seed LSU Tigers 59-54 in the first round and did the same to the No. 3 seed Wisconsin Badgers 54-49 to get to the Sweet 16 one year after finishing 2-22 overall without a conference victory. As you can tell by the scores of their first two NCAA Tournament games, this is team led by defense, which rates No. 5 in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, to make up for an offense that can struggle at times.

Miami is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 133.5.

How to watch Miami vs. Iowa State

Date: Friday, March 25

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Miami -2.5, O/U 133.5