No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 St. Peter’s: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The Sweet 16 round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers are set to face off against the No. 15 St. Peter’s Peacocks on Friday. The East Region game is taking place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia with tip-off scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Purdue-St. Peter’s at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Purdue (29-7) crushed the No. 14 Yale Bulldogs 78-56 in Round 1 and beat the No. 6 seed Texas Longhorns 81-71, shooting 46 free throw attempts in the second round to reach the Sweet 16. The Boilermakers rate No. 2 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency.

St. Peter’s (21-11) pulled off the upset of the tournament with an 85-79 win over the No. 2 seed Kentucky Wildcats in overtime, and followed it up with a 10-point win over the No. 7 seed Murray State Racers in Round 2. The Peacocks’ biggest strength comes on the defensive end where they rate inside the top 30 nationally.

How to watch Purdue vs. St. Peter’s

Date: Friday, March 25

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live, CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

Odds: Purdue -12.5, O/U 135.5