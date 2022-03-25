No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The Sweet 16 round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 4 Providence Friars face off against the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks on Friday. The Midwest Region game will take place at the United Center in Chicago, with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Providence-Kansas at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Kansas (30-6) smashed the No. 16 seed Texas Southern Tigers 83-56 in the opening round and pulled away late to beat the No. 9 seed Creighton Bluejays 79-72 in Round 2. The Jayhawks have the second best odds to win a national championship thanks to an offense that rates No. 6 in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency.

Providence (27-5) beat the No. 13 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits 66-57 and took advantage of an upset and smoked the No. 12 Richmond Spiders 79-51 to reach the Sweet 16. The Friars are hated by the computer numbers, but they keep winning just a win away from the Elite Eight.

Kansas is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 141.5.

How to watch Kansas vs. Providence

Date: Friday, March 25

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live, Watch TBS, TBS App

Odds: Kansas -7.5, O/U 141.5