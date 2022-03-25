 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The Kansas Jayhawks and Providence Friars face off on Friday in the Sweet 16 Round of the NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Creighton vs Kansas Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Sweet 16 round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 4 Providence Friars face off against the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks on Friday. The Midwest Region game will take place at the United Center in Chicago, with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Providence-Kansas at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Kansas (30-6) smashed the No. 16 seed Texas Southern Tigers 83-56 in the opening round and pulled away late to beat the No. 9 seed Creighton Bluejays 79-72 in Round 2. The Jayhawks have the second best odds to win a national championship thanks to an offense that rates No. 6 in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency.

Providence (27-5) beat the No. 13 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits 66-57 and took advantage of an upset and smoked the No. 12 Richmond Spiders 79-51 to reach the Sweet 16. The Friars are hated by the computer numbers, but they keep winning just a win away from the Elite Eight.

Kansas is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 141.5.

How to watch Kansas vs. Providence

Date: Friday, March 25
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: March Madness Live, Watch TBS, TBS App
Odds: Kansas -7.5, O/U 141.5

