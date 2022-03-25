No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 North Carolina: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The Sweet 16 round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 4 UCLA Bruins face off against the No. 8 UNC Tar Heels on Friday. The East Region game is taking place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, with tip-off scheduled for 9:45 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch UCLA-UNC at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

UCLA (27-7) squeaked by the No. 13 seed Akron Zips 57-53 in the first round before a 72-56 victory over the No. 5 seed Saint Mary’s Gaels to get to the Sweet 16. The Bruins best defender and second-leading scorer Jaime Jaquez Jr. left the Round 2 game with a foot injury, so check for news reports prior to game time.

North Carolina (26-9) hammered the No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles 95-63 in Round 1 and is the only team to knock out a No. 1 seed as they held on to beat the Baylor Bears 93-86 in overtime. The Tar Heels love to play fast, and their strength is on offense where they rate No. 20 nationally in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency.

UCLA is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 141.5.

How to watch UCLA vs. UNC

Date: Friday, March 25

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live, CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

Odds: UCLA -2.5, O/U 141.5