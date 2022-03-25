 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 North Carolina: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The UCLA Bruins and North Carolina Tar Heels face off on Friday in the Sweet 16 Round of the NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Erik Buchinger

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Akron vs UCLA Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Sweet 16 round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 4 UCLA Bruins face off against the No. 8 UNC Tar Heels on Friday. The East Region game is taking place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, with tip-off scheduled for 9:45 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch UCLA-UNC at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

UCLA (27-7) squeaked by the No. 13 seed Akron Zips 57-53 in the first round before a 72-56 victory over the No. 5 seed Saint Mary’s Gaels to get to the Sweet 16. The Bruins best defender and second-leading scorer Jaime Jaquez Jr. left the Round 2 game with a foot injury, so check for news reports prior to game time.

North Carolina (26-9) hammered the No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles 95-63 in Round 1 and is the only team to knock out a No. 1 seed as they held on to beat the Baylor Bears 93-86 in overtime. The Tar Heels love to play fast, and their strength is on offense where they rate No. 20 nationally in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency.

UCLA is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 141.5.

How to watch UCLA vs. UNC

Date: Friday, March 25
Time: 9:45 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: March Madness Live, CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play
Odds: UCLA -2.5, O/U 141.5

More From DraftKings Nation