NASCAR schedule for the 2022 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix

This weekend’s NASCAR events will take place at the Circuit for the Americas in Austin, Texas. The NASCAR Truck Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Cup Series will all have races. On Saturday, March 26th the Truck Series will run the XPEL 225 followed by the Xfinity Series hosting the Pit Boss 250. Race weekend wraps up on Sunday, March 27th with the Echopark Texas Grand Prix.

The Echopark Texas Grand Prix will start at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 27th and it will air on FOX. Chase Elliott has the best odds to win the race sitting at +250 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+300), Martin Truex Jr. (+1000), Kyle Busch (+1000) and Austin Cindric (+1400) for the top-five drivers with the best odds to take home the checkered flag.

The Pit Boss 250 will be on Saturday, March 26th and gets started at 4:30 p.m. ET and it will air on FS1. At DraftKings Sportsbook, A.J. Allmendinger (+200) and Ty Gibbs (+300) have the best odds to win the race. They are followed by Justin Allgaier (+1200), Daniel Hemric (+1200) and Ross Chastain (+1400) are the other drivers with the five best odds to win the race.

The XPEL 225 gets the races started at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 26th and will air on FS1. Kyle Busch has -140 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook and is favored to win. John Hunter Nemechek (+700), Sheldon Creed (+700), Kaz Grala (+1200) and Alex Bowman (+1200) round out the top-five best odds to win.

All times below are ET.

Friday, March 25th

3:00 p.m. — XPEL 225, practice on FS1

3:30 p.m. — XPEL 225, qualifying on FS1

5:00 p.m. — Pit Boss 250, practice on FS1

5:30 p.m. — Pit Boss 250, qualifying on FS1

Saturday, March 26

10:00 a.m. — EchoPark Texas Grand Prix, practice on FS1, FOX.com/live

11:00 a.m. — EchoPark Texas Grand Prix, qualifying on FS1, FOX.com/live

1:00 p.m. — XPEL 225 on FS1

4:30 p.m. — Pit Boss 250 on FS1

Sunday, March 27

3:30 p.m. — EchoPark Texas Grand Prix on FOX