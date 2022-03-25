NCAA Tournament men’s basketball full TV schedule for Friday, March 25th

The second day of the Sweet 16 will have four games that will narrow the 2022 March Madness field to the Elite Eight this weekend. This leads to the Final Four and the Championship Game that will be held on April 2nd and 4th at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

2022’s Cinderella team is the No. 15 Saint Peter’s Peacocks, and they look to keep their momentum going against No. 3 Purdue. The second game of the evening pits No. 4 seed Providence against the No. 1 seed Kansas.

No. 8 North Carolina took down No. 1 Baylor in their last game, and the Tar Heels look to pull off another upset against No. 4 UCLA. In a rare Sweet 16 matchup of double-digit seeds, No. 11 Iowa State and No. 10 Miami face off with the winner being immortalized among a select few double-digit seeds to ever reach the Elite Eight.

March Madness TV schedule: Friday, March 25th

7:00 p.m. ET — No. 15 Saint Peter’s vs. No. 3 Purdue — CBS

7:30 p.m. ET — No. 4 Providence vs. No. 1 Kansas — TBS

9:30 p.m. ET — No. 8 UNC vs. No. 4 UCLA — CBS

10:00 p.m. ET — No. 11 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Miami — TBS