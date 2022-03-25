 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who is the best player on Saint Peter’s?

We go over who the best player to watch on the Saint Peter’s Peacocks heading into the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA tournament.

BenHall1
St. Peter's Peacocks guard Daryl Banks III (5) looks to move the ball defended by Murray State Racers forward Jordan Skipper-Brown (31) in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

No. 15 Saint Peter’s Peacocks have been the story of the NCAA Tournament. After nearly everybody projected them to lose in the first round, the Peacocks upset No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats and No. 7 Murray State Racers.

Saint Peter’s best player: G Daryl Banks III

This season, Banks is averaging 11.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He also shot free throws very well at 85.3%.

Banks has been the Peacocks go-to guy for most of the season. That stuck out in the Peacocks first-round matchup with Kentucky. Banks scored 27 while going 5-8 from beyond the arc with four rebounds and two assists. The 6-foot-3 combo guard showed he can compete with the top guys in college basketball. Banks played with a ton of confidence and took quality shots against the Wildcats.

Following the Kentucky win, Banks’ name was drawing a ton of buzz from some NBA scouts on Twitter. Expect Banks to return to Saint Peter’s next season, but with head coach Shaheen Holloway possibly taking a bigger job (at Seton Hall) after the season, we could the guard transfer. Banks is a guy who will likely sign an undrafted free agent contract in the NBA in the future.

