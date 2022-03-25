Who is the best player on Saint Peter’s?

No. 15 Saint Peter’s Peacocks have been the story of the NCAA Tournament. After nearly everybody projected them to lose in the first round, the Peacocks upset No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats and No. 7 Murray State Racers.

Saint Peter’s best player: G Daryl Banks III

This season, Banks is averaging 11.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He also shot free throws very well at 85.3%.

Banks has been the Peacocks go-to guy for most of the season. That stuck out in the Peacocks first-round matchup with Kentucky. Banks scored 27 while going 5-8 from beyond the arc with four rebounds and two assists. The 6-foot-3 combo guard showed he can compete with the top guys in college basketball. Banks played with a ton of confidence and took quality shots against the Wildcats.

Following the Kentucky win, Banks’ name was drawing a ton of buzz from some NBA scouts on Twitter. Expect Banks to return to Saint Peter’s next season, but with head coach Shaheen Holloway possibly taking a bigger job (at Seton Hall) after the season, we could the guard transfer. Banks is a guy who will likely sign an undrafted free agent contract in the NBA in the future.