Who is the best player on Purdue?

We go over who the best player to watch on Purdue heading into the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA tournament.

By BenHall1
Jaden Ivey of the Purdue Boilermakers celebrates after defeating the Texas Longhorns 81-71 in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Fiserv Forum on March 20, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Heading into the season, there was a ton of hype around No. 3 Purdue and they have shown why as of late. In the first two rounds, the Boilermakers beat No. 14 Yale and No. 6 Texas and won both games by double digits. With no surprise, Purdue’s best player, Jaden Ivey, played great in both games.

Purdue Boilermakers best player: G Jaden Ivey

This season, Ivey is averaging 17.6 points, 48 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. He’s also averaging six free throws per game.

There is a reason Ivey was an All-American this season. He was good last season, but took a major step forward this season and it has shown. Ivey is a do-it-all type of player and has freakish athleticism. He’s shown that all season with dunks over numerous defenders. Ivey is shooting 36.4% from 3-point range, which is a 10.6% increase from last season.

There’s a great chance Ivey is a lottery pick in the 2022 NBA Draft in June. The majority of mock drafts have him going somewhere in the top 7-10 picks. Ivey has the tools to be a star in the NBA in the next few years.

