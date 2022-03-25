Who is the best player on Purdue?

Heading into the season, there was a ton of hype around No. 3 Purdue and they have shown why as of late. In the first two rounds, the Boilermakers beat No. 14 Yale and No. 6 Texas and won both games by double digits. With no surprise, Purdue’s best player, Jaden Ivey, played great in both games.

Purdue Boilermakers best player: G Jaden Ivey

This season, Ivey is averaging 17.6 points, 48 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. He’s also averaging six free throws per game.

There is a reason Ivey was an All-American this season. He was good last season, but took a major step forward this season and it has shown. Ivey is a do-it-all type of player and has freakish athleticism. He’s shown that all season with dunks over numerous defenders. Ivey is shooting 36.4% from 3-point range, which is a 10.6% increase from last season.

There’s a great chance Ivey is a lottery pick in the 2022 NBA Draft in June. The majority of mock drafts have him going somewhere in the top 7-10 picks. Ivey has the tools to be a star in the NBA in the next few years.