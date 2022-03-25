Who is the best player on Kansas?

No. 1 Kansas looks like one of the hottest teams in college basketball right now. They have won their last seven games, including a Big 12 tournament championship. After winning their first-round matchup against No. 16 Texas Southern handily, the Jayhacks struggled a bit in their second-round victory over No. 9 Creighton.

Kansas Jayhawks best player: G/F Ochai Agbaji

Agbaji is averaging 19.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. He’s also shooting 40% from beyond the arc, which is his highest percentage in four years at Kansas.

Following a tremendous regular season, Agbaji was named First Team All-American. He was the heart of this Kansas team this season. When the Jayhawks needed a big play, the ball was in Agbaji’s hands. He has also played great with the spotlight on him. Agbaji scored 29 points with a ton of NBA scouts in attendance in the season opener against Michigan State.

You don't usually see guys who stay all four years in talks for a lottery pick, but there is a great chance Agbaji is drafted there this season. Not only does he have the skills, but he has the size as well. Look for him to be drafted in the top 10 in the 2022 NBA Draft.