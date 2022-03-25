 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who is the best player on Providence?

We go over who the best player to watch on Providence is heading into the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA tournament.

By BenHall1
Nate Watson of the Providence Friars celebrates after defeating the Richmond Spiders with a final score of 51-79 in the second round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 19, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

No. 4 Providence shocked a majority of college basketball fans with their success this season. Not only did the Friars win the Big East regular season title, but they have made their first Sweet 16 appearance since 1997.

Providence Friars best player: C Nate Watson

Watson is averaging 13.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. His field goal percentage is at 55.5 percent, taking most of his shots from inside the paint.

While Watson’s stats on the court standout, his leadership for this team is crucial. He’s in his fifth year at Providence and has played a role on this team since his freshman year. Watson is tough defensively and the Friars need him on the court to have success. The 6-foot-10 center averaged 10-plus points and 5-plus rebounds per game in three of five seasons at Providence.

With this being his last year in college, the expectation would be for Watson to go late in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft or undrafted. Either way, he should land a spot with an NBA team for the summer. He’s extremely tough defensively and with his size, he could serve a role coming off the bench for a young team. He’ll need to improve a bit offensively.

