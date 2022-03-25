Who is the best player on Providence?

No. 4 Providence shocked a majority of college basketball fans with their success this season. Not only did the Friars win the Big East regular season title, but they have made their first Sweet 16 appearance since 1997.

Providence Friars best player: C Nate Watson

Watson is averaging 13.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. His field goal percentage is at 55.5 percent, taking most of his shots from inside the paint.

While Watson’s stats on the court standout, his leadership for this team is crucial. He’s in his fifth year at Providence and has played a role on this team since his freshman year. Watson is tough defensively and the Friars need him on the court to have success. The 6-foot-10 center averaged 10-plus points and 5-plus rebounds per game in three of five seasons at Providence.

With this being his last year in college, the expectation would be for Watson to go late in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft or undrafted. Either way, he should land a spot with an NBA team for the summer. He’s extremely tough defensively and with his size, he could serve a role coming off the bench for a young team. He’ll need to improve a bit offensively.