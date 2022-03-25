Who is the best player on North Carolina?

In Hubert Davis’ first year as coach of the Tar Heels, there were a ton of inconsistencies. However, when it mattered, North Carolina has played excellent basketball. After dominating No. 9 Marquette in the opening round, the Tar Heels took down No. 1 Baylor in overtime in the second round. A big reason was because of their best player, Armando Bacot’s success scoring and on the glass.

North Carolina Tar Heels best player: Armando Bacot

This season, Bacot is averaging 16.4 points, 12.5 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 assists per game. His 12.5 rebounds per game ranks 3rd in the country.

After an outstanding season, Bacot was robbed of ACC Player of the Year. He has been crucial on the glass for the Tar Heels. Defensively, Bacot matches up well with the majority of forwards/centers in the country. Bacot’s ability to set solid screens is a big boost to the guard play for the Tar Heels.

Bacot is a guy likely to get drafted in the second round if he does opt to enter the 2022 NBA Draft. It’s hard to tell what he’ll do as he’s played three years in college. Expect him to test the NBA Draft waters and get some feedback.