Who is the best player on Miami?

No. 10 Miami has been one of the big surprises so far in the NCAA Tournament. After an exciting win over No. 7 USC in the first round, the Hurricanes dominated No. 2 Auburn in the second round. A huge reason for Miami’s success all season long has been star guard Kameron McGusty.

Miami Hurricanes best player: G Kameron McGusty

This season, McGusty is averaging 17.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. He shoots 81.1% from the free throw line.

McGusty is a talented scorer who had the best season of his career this season. He has decent size for a guard and plays very well defensively. From beyond the arc, McGusty shot 35.4% which was the best of his long career.

Following last season, McGusty tested the NBA Draft waters before deciding to return to Miami for his final season. The biggest negative for him in this year’s NBA Draft is his age. We don't usually see NBA teas draft somebody at that age in the first round, however we saw the Indiana Pacers draft Chris Duarte (24 years old) last season.