Who is the best player on Iowa State?

No. 11 Iowa State is one of the big surprises in the NCAA Tournament. After struggling a ton in the second half of the season, the Cyclones were one of the last teams to make the NCAA Tournament. The Cyclones took down No. 6 LSU and No. 3 Wisconsin in the first two rounds. Both of their wins were close, hard fought games.

Iowa State best player: Izaiah Brockington

This season, Brockington averaged 17.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game this season. He shot 77.5% from the free throw line.

Brockington was one of the top scorers in the Big 12 this year. After transferring from Penn State, he took over and provided a huge boost for Iowa State. After winning just two games and going 0-18 in conference play last season, Brockington played a major role in turning the Cyclones around. He was also phenomenal defensively for Iowa State.

Following last season, Brockington tested the NBA Draft waters prior to announcing his transfer to Iowa State. If he leaves for the NBA Draft after this season, I would expect him to go undrafted and sign and UDFA deal with an NBA team. It’s hard to tell where he would be drafted, but I would expect 2nd round at the highest.