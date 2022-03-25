Breaking down the weather forecast for EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

The 2022 NASCAR season continues this week with the EchoPark Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas with practices and qualifying events on Saturday, March 26th leading up to the main race on Sunday, March 27th. This will be the second running of this race as the inaugural race was held in 2021. The Circuits of the Americas track is 3.426 miles in length. The track is 68 laps with the first stage being 15 laps, the second stage being 17 and the final stage being 36.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Circuit of the Americas race track this weekend in Austin, Texas, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. Forecasts are all tentative.

Saturday, March 26th

Hi 82°, Low 53°: Sunny with minimal cloud cover, 0% chance of rain

10:00 a.m. ET, EchoPark Texas Grand Prix, practice

11:00 a.m. ET, EchoPark Grand Prix, single-car qualifying

Sunday, March 27th

Hi 87°, Low 56°: Mostly sunny with some clouds, 0% chance of rain

3:30 p.m. ET, EchoPark Grand Prix (68 laps)