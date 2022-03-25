How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Pit Boss 250 Xfinity series race via live online stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series continues this weekend in Austin, Texas. The Circuit of the Americas plays host to the Pit Boss 250 on Saturday, March 26th. This will be the second running of this event as the inaugural race was held in 2021. Kyle Busch won last year’s race with a time of 2:09:25.

The Circuit of the Americas is a 3.426-mile track. Drivers will have a 30-minute practice period that starts at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, March 25th and will air on FS1. Qualifying follows at 5:30 p.m. ET and will consist of each driver making one lap around the track.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Pit Boss 250

Date: Friday, March 25

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list