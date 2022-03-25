How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Pit Boss 250 Xfinity series race via live online stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series continues this weekend in Austin, Texas. The Circuit of the Americas plays host to the Pit Boss 250 on Saturday, March 26th. This will be the second running of this event as the inaugural race was held in 2021. Kyle Busch won last year’s race with a time of 2:09:25.
The Circuit of the Americas is a 3.426-mile track. Drivers will have a 30-minute practice period that starts at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, March 25th and will air on FS1. Qualifying follows at 5:30 p.m. ET and will consist of each driver making one lap around the track.
If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.
How to watch qualifying for the Pit Boss 250
Date: Friday, March 25
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App
Entry list
2022 Pit Boss 250 entry list
|Pos
|Driver
|Driver #
|Time
|1
|Sam Mayer
|1
|TBD
|2
|Brett Moffitt
|2
|TBD
|3
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|TBD
|4
|Bayley Currey
|4
|TBD
|5
|Scott Heckert
|5
|TBD
|6
|Ryan Vargas
|6
|TBD
|7
|Cole Custer
|7
|TBD
|8
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|TBD
|9
|Joe Graf, Jr.
|8
|TBD
|10
|Josh Berry
|8
|TBD
|11
|Noah Gragson
|9
|TBD
|12
|Landon Cassill
|10
|TBD
|13
|Daniel Hemric
|11
|TBD
|14
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|TBD
|15
|Bubba Wallace
|18
|TBD
|16
|Brandon Jones
|19
|TBD
|17
|Austin Hill
|21
|TBD
|18
|Anthony Alfredo
|23
|TBD
|19
|Parker Chase
|26
|TBD
|20
|Jeb Burton
|27
|TBD
|21
|Patrick Gallagher
|28
|TBD
|22
|Myatt Snider
|31
|TBD
|23
|Jesse Iwuji
|34
|TBD
|24
|Parker Kligerman
|35
|TBD
|25
|Alex Labbe
|36
|TBD
|26
|Will Rodgers
|38
|TBD
|27
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|TBD
|28
|Sage Karam
|44
|TBD
|29
|Josh Bilicki
|45
|TBD
|30
|Brennan Poole
|47
|TBD
|31
|Jade Buford
|48
|TBD
|32
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|TBD
|33
|Gar Robinson
|52
|TBD
|34
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|TBD
|35
|J.J. Yeley
|66
|TBD
|36
|Brandon Brown
|68
|TBD
|37
|Josh Williams
|78
|TBD
|38
|Miguel Paludo
|88
|TBD
|39
|Preston Pardus
|91
|TBD
|40
|Ross Chastain
|92
|TBD
|41
|Riley Herbst
|98
|TBD
|42
|Stefan Parsons
|99
|TBD