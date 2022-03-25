 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup settled for Pit Boss 250 Xfinity race

The Pit Boss 250 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes place on March 26 this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Saturday’s race at Circuit of the Americas.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Kyle Busch (54) leads across the starting line early at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Xfinity Series continues this weekend in Austin, Texas. The Circuit of the Americas plays host to the Pit Boss 250 on Saturday, March 26th. This will be the second running of this event as the inaugural race was held in 2021. Kyle Busch won last year’s race with a time of 2:09:25.

The Circuit of the Americas is a 3.426-mile track. Drivers will have a 30-minute practice period that starts at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, March 25th and will air on FS1. Qualifying follows at 5:30 p.m. ET and will consist of each driver making one lap around the track.

A.J. Allmendinger is the pre-qualifying favorite to win Saturday’s race with +200 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ty Gibbs follows at +300 and then it’s a sizable drop from there, with Justin Allgaier next at +1200.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s 2022 Pit Boss 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update this table with results from Friday’s qualifying as the pole and remaining positions are all settled.

2022 Pit Boss 250 starting lineup

Pos Driver Driver # Time
1 Sam Mayer 1 TBD
2 Brett Moffitt 2 TBD
3 Sheldon Creed 2 TBD
4 Bayley Currey 4 TBD
5 Scott Heckert 5 TBD
6 Ryan Vargas 6 TBD
7 Cole Custer 7 TBD
8 Justin Allgaier 7 TBD
9 Joe Graf, Jr. 8 TBD
10 Josh Berry 8 TBD
11 Noah Gragson 9 TBD
12 Landon Cassill 10 TBD
13 Daniel Hemric 11 TBD
14 A.J. Allmendinger 16 TBD
15 Bubba Wallace 18 TBD
16 Brandon Jones 19 TBD
17 Austin Hill 21 TBD
18 Anthony Alfredo 23 TBD
19 Parker Chase 26 TBD
20 Jeb Burton 27 TBD
21 Patrick Gallagher 28 TBD
22 Myatt Snider 31 TBD
23 Jesse Iwuji 34 TBD
24 Parker Kligerman 35 TBD
25 Alex Labbe 36 TBD
26 Will Rodgers 38 TBD
27 Ryan Sieg 39 TBD
28 Sage Karam 44 TBD
29 Josh Bilicki 45 TBD
30 Brennan Poole 47 TBD
31 Jade Buford 48 TBD
32 Jeremy Clements 51 TBD
33 Gar Robinson 52 TBD
34 Ty Gibbs 54 TBD
35 J.J. Yeley 66 TBD
36 Brandon Brown 68 TBD
37 Josh Williams 78 TBD
38 Miguel Paludo 88 TBD
39 Preston Pardus 91 TBD
40 Ross Chastain 92 TBD
41 Riley Herbst 98 TBD
42 Stefan Parsons 99 TBD

