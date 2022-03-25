NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup settled for Pit Boss 250 Xfinity race

The NASCAR Xfinity Series continues this weekend in Austin, Texas. The Circuit of the Americas plays host to the Pit Boss 250 on Saturday, March 26th. This will be the second running of this event as the inaugural race was held in 2021. Kyle Busch won last year’s race with a time of 2:09:25.

The Circuit of the Americas is a 3.426-mile track. Drivers will have a 30-minute practice period that starts at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, March 25th and will air on FS1. Qualifying follows at 5:30 p.m. ET and will consist of each driver making one lap around the track.

A.J. Allmendinger is the pre-qualifying favorite to win Saturday’s race with +200 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ty Gibbs follows at +300 and then it’s a sizable drop from there, with Justin Allgaier next at +1200.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s 2022 Pit Boss 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update this table with results from Friday’s qualifying as the pole and remaining positions are all settled.