NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup settled for Pit Boss 250 Xfinity race

The NASCAR Xfinity Series continues this weekend in Austin, Texas. The Circuit of the Americas plays host to the Pit Boss 250 on Saturday, March 26th. This will be the second running of this event as the inaugural race was held in 2021. Kyle Busch won last year’s race with a time of 2:09:25.
The Circuit of the Americas is a 3.426-mile track. Drivers will have a 30-minute practice period that starts at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, March 25th and will air on FS1. Qualifying follows at 5:30 p.m. ET and will consist of each driver making one lap around the track.
A.J. Allmendinger is the pre-qualifying favorite to win Saturday’s race with +200 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ty Gibbs follows at +300 and then it’s a sizable drop from there, with Justin Allgaier next at +1200.
Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s 2022 Pit Boss 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update this table with results from Friday’s qualifying as the pole and remaining positions are all settled.
2022 Pit Boss 250 starting lineup
|Pos
|Driver
|Driver #
|Time
|Pos
|Driver
|Driver #
|Time
|1
|Sam Mayer
|1
|TBD
|2
|Brett Moffitt
|2
|TBD
|3
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|TBD
|4
|Bayley Currey
|4
|TBD
|5
|Scott Heckert
|5
|TBD
|6
|Ryan Vargas
|6
|TBD
|7
|Cole Custer
|7
|TBD
|8
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|TBD
|9
|Joe Graf, Jr.
|8
|TBD
|10
|Josh Berry
|8
|TBD
|11
|Noah Gragson
|9
|TBD
|12
|Landon Cassill
|10
|TBD
|13
|Daniel Hemric
|11
|TBD
|14
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|TBD
|15
|Bubba Wallace
|18
|TBD
|16
|Brandon Jones
|19
|TBD
|17
|Austin Hill
|21
|TBD
|18
|Anthony Alfredo
|23
|TBD
|19
|Parker Chase
|26
|TBD
|20
|Jeb Burton
|27
|TBD
|21
|Patrick Gallagher
|28
|TBD
|22
|Myatt Snider
|31
|TBD
|23
|Jesse Iwuji
|34
|TBD
|24
|Parker Kligerman
|35
|TBD
|25
|Alex Labbe
|36
|TBD
|26
|Will Rodgers
|38
|TBD
|27
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|TBD
|28
|Sage Karam
|44
|TBD
|29
|Josh Bilicki
|45
|TBD
|30
|Brennan Poole
|47
|TBD
|31
|Jade Buford
|48
|TBD
|32
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|TBD
|33
|Gar Robinson
|52
|TBD
|34
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|TBD
|35
|J.J. Yeley
|66
|TBD
|36
|Brandon Brown
|68
|TBD
|37
|Josh Williams
|78
|TBD
|38
|Miguel Paludo
|88
|TBD
|39
|Preston Pardus
|91
|TBD
|40
|Ross Chastain
|92
|TBD
|41
|Riley Herbst
|98
|TBD
|42
|Stefan Parsons
|99
|TBD