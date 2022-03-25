 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup settled for XPEL 225 Truck series race

We’ve got the full racing order for Saturday’s XPEL 225 truck race as qualifying wraps.

By DKNation Staff
General race action during the running of the inaugral Toyota Tundra 250 NASCAR NCWTS race on May 22, 2021 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series continues this weekend with the XPEL 225. Race weekend takes place in Austin, Texas at the Circuit of the Americas race track. The race will start at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 26th with qualifying taking place on Friday, March 25th at 3:30 p.m. ET. Practice, qualifying and the race itself will all air on FS1.

For fans who want to check out qualifying, they can watch it on FS1. There will be a 30-minute practice session starting at 3:00 p.m. ET. Then, it will be one lap for qualifying on the 3.426-mile track of the Circuit of the Americas.

This is the second running of this event as the inaugural race was held in 2021. Todd Gilliland picked up the victory last year with a time of 1:58:30. The race consists of 41 laps with Stage 1 being 12 laps. Stage 2 is 14 laps and the final stage is 15 laps.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s XPEL 225 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2022 XPEL 225 Starting Lineup

Pos Driver Car # Time
Pos Driver Car # Time
1 Hailie Deegan 1 TBD
2 Kaz Grala 2 TBD
3 John Hunter Nemechek 4 TBD
4 Tyler Hill 5 TBD
5 Alex Bowman 7 TBD
6 Blaine Perkins 9 TBD
7 Spencer Boyd 12 TBD
8 Tanner Gray 15 TBD
9 Tyler Ankrum 16 TBD
10 Taylor Gray 17 TBD
11 Chandler Smith 18 TBD
12 Derek Kraus 19 TBD
13 Sheldon Creed 20 TBD
14 Austin Wayne Self 22 TBD
15 Grant Enfinger 23 TBD
16 Jack Wood 24 TBD
17 Matt DiBenedetto 25 TBD
18 Tate Fogleman 30 TBD
19 Will Rodgers 33 TBD
20 Logan Bearden 37 TBD
21 Zane Smith 38 TBD
22 Dean Thompson 40 TBD
23 Carson Hocevar 42 TBD
24 Brad Perez 43 TBD
25 Kris Wright 44 TBD
26 Lawless Alan 45 TBD
27 Matt Jaskol 46 TBD
28 Samuel Lecomte 47 TBD
29 Kyle Busch 51 TBD
30 Stewart Friesen 52 TBD
31 Timmy Hill 56 TBD
32 Chase Purdy 61 TBD
33 Ty Majeski 66 TBD
34 Parker Kligerman 75 TBD
35 John Atwell 79 TBD
36 Matt Crafton 88 TBD
37 Colby Howard 91 TBD
38 Christian Eckes 98 TBD
39 Ben Rhodes 99 TBD

