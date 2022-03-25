How to watch NASCAR qualifying for XPEL 225 truck race via live online stream

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series continues this weekend with the XPEL 225 Race weekend takes place in Austin, Texas at the Circuit of the Americas race track. The race will start at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 26th with qualifying taking place on Friday, March 25th at 3:30 p.m. ET. Practice, qualifying and the race itself will all air on FS1.

This is the second running of this event as the inaugural race was held in 2021. Todd Gilliland picked up the victory last year with a time of 1:58:30. The race consists of 41 laps with Stage 1 being 12 laps. Stage 2 is 14 laps and the final stage is 15 laps.

For fans who want to check out qualifying, they can watch it on FS1. There will be a 30-minute practice session starting at 3:00 p.m. ET. Then, it will be one lap for qualifying on the 3.426-mile track of the Circuit of the Americas.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on DAY, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

