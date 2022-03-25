Jaime Jaquez Jr. status: Will UCLA forward play in the Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament?

UCLA takes on UNC in the Sweet Sixteen on Friday, March 25th. Forward Jamie Jaquez Jr. is questionable for the game with an injured ankle. Jaquez is expected to take the court and test out his ankle in the game on Friday night.

Jaquez injured his ankle with 6:58 left in the second half of the Bruins’ second round game against Saint Mary’s. He was seen with his shoe off as he was icing it and was unable to return to the game. Since then, his status has been labeled as day-to-day.

An ankle injury isn’t new to Jaquez. He has dealt with ankle injuries all season. So much so that his coach Mick Cronin said that he didn’t know ankles were able to be sprained as much as Jaquez sprains his. In the media portion of UCLA’s practice on Thursday, it was noted that Jaquez wasn’t limited in his movement and he didn’t visibly look like the ankle was bothering him. What remains to be seen, according to Cronin, is how effective Jaquez will be and if his ankle holds up in game action.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bruins are two-point favorites, with the total set at 141.5.