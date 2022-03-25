Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the WGC Match Play on Friday

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, and there are just 11 golfers with a perfect record of 2-0-0 after 36 holes of play.

At the end of today’s play the golfer with the best record in each of the 16 groups will advance to single-elimination play beginning on Saturday morning. If there is a tie at the top of a group, whether that’s between two, three or four players, those in contention will head to the first tee for the beginning of a sudden death playoff.

In sudden death once one golfer in the tied group posts a score lower than his opponents on any hole, they will move on to the round of 16 on Saturday.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Friday morning. The entire third round is available via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, and the Golf Channel will also have live broadcast coverage from 2-8 p.m. on Friday.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Saturday.