Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the WGC Match Play on Friday

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, and there are just 11 golfers with a perfect record of 2-0-0 after 36 holes of play.
At the end of today’s play the golfer with the best record in each of the 16 groups will advance to single-elimination play beginning on Saturday morning. If there is a tie at the top of a group, whether that’s between two, three or four players, those in contention will head to the first tee for the beginning of a sudden death playoff.
In sudden death once one golfer in the tied group posts a score lower than his opponents on any hole, they will move on to the round of 16 on Saturday.
The third round of the tournament gets underway on Friday morning. The entire third round is available via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, and the Golf Channel will also have live broadcast coverage from 2-8 p.m. on Friday.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Saturday.
WGC Match Play Round 3
|Group
|Tee Time (ET)
|Player
|Vs.
|Player
|Group
|Tee Time (ET)
|Player
|Vs.
|Player
|Group 12
|10:20 AM
|Billy Horschel (12) 2 - 0 - 0
|Vs.
|Thomas Pieters (26) 1 - 1 - 0
|Group 12
|10:31 AM
|Tom Hoge (33) 0 - 2 - 0
|Vs.
|Min Woo Lee (49) 1 - 1 - 0
|Group 5
|10:42 AM
|Scottie Scheffler (5) 1 - 1 - 0
|Vs.
|Matt Fitzpatrick (20) 2 - 0 - 0
|Group 5
|10:53 AM
|Tommy Fleetwood (41) 1 - 1 - 0
|Vs.
|Ian Poulter (59) 0 - 2 - 0
|Group 13
|11:04 AM
|Tyrrell Hatton (13) 2 - 0 - 0
|Vs.
|Daniel Berger (17) 1 - 1 - 0
|Group 13
|11:15 AM
|Si Woo Kim (48) 1 - 1 - 0
|Vs.
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52) 0 - 2 - 0
|Group 4
|11:26 AM
|Patrick Cantlay (4) 0 - 1 - 1
|Vs.
|Sungjae Im (21) 1 - 1 - 0
|Group 4
|11:37 AM
|Seamus Power (42) 2 - 0 - 0
|Vs.
|Keith Mitchell (62) 0 - 1 - 1
|Group 9
|11:48 AM
|Bryson DeChambeau (9) 0 - 1 - 1
|Vs.
|Talor Gooch (27) 1 - 1 - 0
|Group 9
|11:59 AM
|Lee Westwood (47) 1 - 1 - 0
|Vs.
|Richard Bland (54) 1 - 0 - 1
|Group 8
|12:10 PM
|Dustin Johnson (8) 2 - 0 - 0
|Vs.
|Max Homa (30) 1 - 1 - 0
|Group 8
|12:21 PM
|Matthew Wolff (38) 0 - 2 - 0
|Vs.
|Mackenzie Hughes (51) 1 - 1 - 0
|Group 16
|12:32 PM
|Brooks Koepka (16) 2 - 0 - 0
|Vs.
|Shane Lowry (28) 1 - 1 - 0
|Group 16
|12:43 PM
|Harold Varner III (35) 1 - 1 - 0
|Vs.
|Erik van Rooyen (55) 0 - 2 - 0
|Group 1
|12:54 PM
|Jon Rahm (1) 2 - 0 - 0
|Vs.
|Patrick Reed (23) 0 - 1 - 1
|Group 1
|1:05 PM
|Cameron Young (40) 1 - 1 - 0
|Vs.
|Sebastián Muñoz (58) 0 - 1 - 1
|Group 11
|1:16 PM
|Jordan Spieth (11) 1 - 1 - 0
|Vs.
|Adam Scott (32) 1 - 0 - 1
|Group 11
|1:27 PM
|Justin Rose (46) 1 - 1 - 0
|Vs.
|Keegan Bradley (60) 0 - 1 - 1
|Group 6
|1:38 PM
|Justin Thomas (6) 1 - 1 - 0
|Vs.
|Kevin Kisner (29) 2 - 0 - 0
|Group 6
|1:49 PM
|Marc Leishman (37) 0 - 2 - 0
|Vs.
|Luke List (53) 1 - 1 - 0
|Group 14
|2:00 PM
|Joaquin Niemann (14) 1 - 1 - 0
|Vs.
|Kevin Na (25) 1 - 0 - 1
|Group 14
|2:11 PM
|Russell Henley (34) 0 - 2 - 0
|Vs.
|Maverick McNealy (64) 1 - 0 - 1
|Group 3
|2:22 PM
|Viktor Hovland (3) 2 - 0 - 0
|Vs.
|Will Zalatoris (24) 1 - 1 - 0
|Group 3
|2:33 PM
|Cameron Tringale (45) 0 - 2 - 0
|Vs.
|Sepp Straka (63) 1 - 1 - 0
|Group 10
|2:44 PM
|Corey Conners (36) 2 - 0 - 0
|Vs.
|Alex Noren (50) 2 - 0 - 0
|Group 7
|2:55 PM
|Xander Schauffele (7) 1 - 1 - 0
|Vs.
|Tony Finau (18) 0 - 2 - 0
|Group 7
|3:06 PM
|Lucas Herbert (39) 2 - 0 - 0
|Vs.
|Takumi Kanaya (56) 1 - 1 - 0
|Group 15
|3:17 PM
|Abraham Ancer (15) 1 - 0 - 1
|Vs.
|Webb Simpson (31) 1 - 1 - 0
|Group 15
|3:28 PM
|Brian Harman (44) 0 - 1 - 1
|Vs.
|Bubba Watson (57) 1 - 1 - 0
|Group 2
|3:39 PM
|Collin Morikawa (2) 1 - 0 - 1
|Vs.
|Jason Kokrak (22) 1 - 1 - 0
|Group 2
|3:50 PM
|Sergio Garcia (43) 1 - 0 - 1
|Vs.
|Robert MacIntyre (61) 0 - 2 - 0
|Group 10
|Conceded
|Louis Oosthuizen (10) 1 - 2 - 0
|Conceded
|Paul Casey (19) 0 - 3 - 0