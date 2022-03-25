Full list of tee times for Round of 16 at WGC Match Play on Saturday

The fourth day of the 2022 WGC Match Play is here, and the original field of 64 has been paired down to 16 players after three days of group play.

From here the tournament victor will need to win four straight matches in two days, as the eight winners from the matches below will have another match this afternoon. You can see the pairings below, and they are in order. So the winners will face off against the pairing they’re next to in the afternoon matches to determine the final four heading into Sunday.

You can watch all Saturday’s tournament action from 2 to 8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player across their four feeds from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for the Round of 16 in the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Saturday. All times ET.

8:35 a.m. Scottie Scheffler vs. Billy Horschel

8:46 a.m. Seamus Power vs. Tyrrell Hatton

8:57 a.m. Dustin Johnson vs. Richard Bland

9:08 a.m. Jon Rahm vs. Brooks Koepka

9:19 a.m. Kevin Kisner vs. Adam Scott

9:30 a.m. Will Zalatoris vs. Kevin Na

9:41 a.m. Takumi Kanaya vs. Corey Connors

9:52 a.m. Collin Morikawa vs. Abraham Ancer