Highlighting top NBA Draft prospects for Purdue vs. St. Peter’s

The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers have gotten some luck in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, as the No. 1 and 2 seeds in their region have been eliminated. However, the Boilermakers must now avoid an upset themselves when they meet the No. 15 Saint Peter’s Peacocks in the Sweet 16. The Peacocks have taken out Kentucky and Murray State ahead of this matchup with Purdue.

There will be NBA talent on display in this game and although it’ll skew heavily towards Purdue, that doesn’t mean the Boilermakers are sure to win this game. Just ask Kentucky’s NBA prospects how their game went.

NBA Draft prospects to watch

Purdue

Jaden Ivey is in contention for the No. 1 pick, and he’s locked in as a top-5 selection. The point guard has controlled this offense brilliantly and has some great defensive potential with his athleticism. The comparisons to Ja Morant are not out of bounds. Trevion Williams and Zach Edey are also in play, but the former is more likely to draw interest with his shooting potential.

St. Peter’s

The Peacocks have gotten good performances from Daryl Banks III and KC Ndefo, but neither are considered NBA prospects for the 2022 NBA draft. If a Saint Peter’s player were to make the league, it’ll be through the G-League route followed by a few 10-day contracts which eventually lead to a permanent deal.