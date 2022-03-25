Highlighting top NBA Draft prospects for Kansas vs. Providence

The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks have seen the other top seeds in their region fail to live up to their billing, making their path to the Final Four a lot less challenging. The Jayhawks meet the No. 4 Providence Friars, who were a trendy pick to lose in the opening round, in the Sweet 16. We’ll see if the experienced Big East champions can give Kansas some trouble.

Usually, there are some NBA prospects on display when Kansas is involved. This team is relatively light on that level of talent, but there are still some 2022 NBA draft hopefuls in this contest.

NBA Draft prospects to watch

Kansas

Ochai Agbaji is the rare veteran player who is likely to be in the lottery. The guard has shown he can score with the best of them, and will likely go in the top 10 if he can propel the Jayhawks to a title. Christian Braun has insane shooting splits, so he’ll get some intrigue in the second round. David McCormack and Jalen Wilson have been decent but likely won’t get much draft buzz unless they have some truly insane games.

NBA Draft prospects to watch

Providence

The Friars typically do have one or two prospects involved with their tournament teams, and Al Durham is worth mentioning here. The guard has been solid statistically across the board, but his efficiency is not up to the mark. Durham had a nice scoring game against the Richmond Spiders and if he leads the Friars to a win here, he might see some second-round draft buzz.