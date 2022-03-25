Highlighting top NBA Draft prospects for UCLA vs. North Carolina

The No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels meet the No. 4 UCLA Bruins in the Sweet 16 of the East region in the 2022 NCAA Tournament in a game with plenty of intrigue. These two programs have been the dominant forces of college basketball for a long time and are hoping to get back to prominence after some time away from the top of the game.

Whenever two storied teams like UNC and UCLA get together, there are bound to be plenty of NBA prospects on display. Here’s some names to keep an eye on in this contest with regards to the 2022 NBA draft.

NBA Draft prospects to watch

UCLA

Anything related to the Bruins when it comes to the NBA starts with Johnny Juzang. He burst onto the scene after last year’s Final Four run, only to return to school to further hone his game. Juzang remains a high-level scorer, but can now distribute the ball more effectively and has shown some competence defensively. He’s likely to be a first-round pick. Jaime Jacquez Jr. doesn’t quite stretch the floor well enough to push the needle for a first-round slot but should offer a team enough to be worth a second-round pick for sure.

NBA Draft prospects to watch

North Carolina

R.J. Davis and Caleb Love are both high-potential players, with the former emerging after his 30-point game to knock off defending champion Baylor. Armando Bacot is the one to watch here, as he’s become a force on the interior. Bacot can’t really shoot, but he doesn’t need to with his post play. The Tar Heels star is likely to sneak into the later part of the first round. Brady Manek is going to draw some interest for his shooting ability as a big man, but he’s likely to be a second-round selection.