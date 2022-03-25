Highlighting top NBA Draft prospects for Miami vs. Iowa State

The Miami Hurricanes and Iowa State Cyclones have busted the bracket successfully, setting up a matchup of two double-digit seeds in the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. This means at least one double-digit seed will reach the Elite Eight.

Usually, these teams tend to get hot behind a few talented players who have NBA potential. While that isn’t exactly the case here, there are some names to be familiar with on both sides when it comes to the 2022 NBA draft.

NBA Draft prospects to watch

Miami

Leading scorers usually get some draft buzz, so Kameron McGusty and Isaiah Wong are both on the radar here. The latter has been more consistent in the tournament in terms of scoring, but McGusty is coming off a nice game against Auburn. Both these players will need to keep clicking for Miami to move on to the Elite Eight.

Iowa State

Izaiah Brockington, who is on his third team in his college career, is the lone NBA prospect on the Cyclones. He’s a scoring guard who can also make an impact on the glass, but his shooting leaves a lot to be desired. After two inefficient showings in the tournament, he’ll look to improve his performance against the Hurricanes. At the moment, Brockington is likely a second-round prospect.