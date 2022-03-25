Odds to win WGC-Dell Match Play heading into Round of 16

The tournament that started as 64 is down to 16, and the WGC-Dell Match Play at Austin Country Club will see four more rounds of head-to-head play to determine the champion.
The favorite is Spain’s Jon Rahm, who might meet his toughest challenge in the Saturday morning round against Brooks Koepka. But as is appropriate for a WGC event, the leaderboard is filled star power and plenty of major wins.
The winners of the eight matches on Saturday morning return for another head-to-head battle on Saturday afternoon, where the four semifinalists will be determined. From there those four will play Sunday morning to see who plays for the championship, while the defeated will compete in a third place match on Sunday afternoon as well.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 WGC-Dell Match Play, which tees off Saturday morning.
Jon Rahm: +650
Dustin Johnson: +700
Collin Morikawa: +700
Scottie Scheffler: +850
Will Zalatoris: +1100
Tyrrell Hatton: +1200
Kevin Kisner: +1200
Brooks Koepka: +1200
Corey Connors: +1400
Adam Scott: +1400
Abraham Ancer: +1400
Billy Horschel: +1600
Seamus Power: +2000
Kevin Na: +3500
Richard Bland: +4500
Takumi Kanaya: +9000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.