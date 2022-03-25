Odds to win WGC-Dell Match Play heading into Round of 16

The tournament that started as 64 is down to 16, and the WGC-Dell Match Play at Austin Country Club will see four more rounds of head-to-head play to determine the champion.

The favorite is Spain’s Jon Rahm, who might meet his toughest challenge in the Saturday morning round against Brooks Koepka. But as is appropriate for a WGC event, the leaderboard is filled star power and plenty of major wins.

The winners of the eight matches on Saturday morning return for another head-to-head battle on Saturday afternoon, where the four semifinalists will be determined. From there those four will play Sunday morning to see who plays for the championship, while the defeated will compete in a third place match on Sunday afternoon as well.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 WGC-Dell Match Play, which tees off Saturday morning.

Jon Rahm: +650

Dustin Johnson: +700

Collin Morikawa: +700

Scottie Scheffler: +850

Will Zalatoris: +1100

Tyrrell Hatton: +1200

Kevin Kisner: +1200

Brooks Koepka: +1200

Corey Connors: +1400

Adam Scott: +1400

Abraham Ancer: +1400

Billy Horschel: +1600

Seamus Power: +2000

Kevin Na: +3500

Richard Bland: +4500

Takumi Kanaya: +9000

